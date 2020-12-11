Whether you spent a casual Saturday afternoon stringing lights around your windows for a modest decoration or you went all-out with a display that’d make Clark Griswold weep, ’tis the season to deck your home for the holidays.
This holiday season is weird — like everything else right now — but that isn’t stopping people from going big with their holiday decorations.
Do you count yourself as one of the 69% of Washingtonians who say they’ll be doing more decorating this year than in previous years? Do you have a Seahawks-themed setup? How about flashing lights with music?
Whatever you’ve put up, we’d like to see your handiwork.
Fill out the form below and upload a photo of your holiday decorations, and we may include your display in a roundup of the best and most interesting in Puget Sound this season.
