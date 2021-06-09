KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal collision Tuesday afternoon involving a man on an electric scooter who was struck by a semitruck in Kent.

Officers were called for an accident involving the truck and a man on an electric scooter at Washington Avenue North and West Meeker Street just after 2:15 p.m., KOMO-TV reported.

Emergency crews said the man in his 50s was speaking after the accident, but he died of his injuries.

Witnesses said the man was weaving in and out of traffic and did not see the semitruck making a right turn onto Washington Avenue South from West Meeker Street. The semitruck driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.