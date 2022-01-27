A semitruck crashed Thursday morning into the scaffolding of a building under construction in downtown Seattle, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The collision occurred near Fifth Avenue and Marion Street; there were no injuries, the Fire Department said.

Tow trucks will remove the semitruck and trailer, and crews will monitor the scaffolding.

An adjacent building was evacuated as a safety precaution, the Fire Department said. The public is advised to avoid the area.