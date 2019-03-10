Fairchild Air Force Base assisted emergency personnel by sending three explosive ordnance disposal technicians to the scene, although the semitruck involved did not have a direct relationship with the base.
A semitruck that crashed on Interstate 90 shutting down both directions of the road Friday night was carrying 16 2,000-pound missiles, according to a news release from Idaho State Police (ISP).
The driver, Mark W. Dearinger, 47, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, was cited for inattentive driving. He was not injured in the crash.
At about 7:14 p.m., Dearinger was driving through an eastbound Idaho Transportation Department checkpoint and accidentally drove into a hazmat containment area instead of merging back on to I-90, ISP reported. He drove to the end of the containment area and over a large snow bank, disabling the truck, according to the news release.
Fairchild Air Force Base assisted emergency personnel by sending three explosive-ordnance-disposal technicians to the scene, although the semitruck involved did not have a direct relationship with the base. Multiple attempts to contact Fairchild for more information went unanswered Saturday.
Most Read Local Stories
- Major prostitution bust: Seattle police raid 11 massage parlors, freeing 26 women
- Sorry not sorry: Democrats are bailing out Trump, one tone-deaf tweet at a time | Danny Westneat
- 'I was scammed': Art Institute of Seattle will close abruptly Friday, two weeks before end of quarter
- Man convicted in rape, prostitution case traced to Seattle homeless encampment
- YouTube teen celebrity post ends with panic at Southcenter mall
I-90 was closed for about two hours.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.