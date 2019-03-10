Fairchild Air Force Base assisted emergency personnel by sending three explosive ordnance disposal technicians to the scene, although the semitruck involved did not have a direct relationship with the base.

A semitruck that crashed on Interstate 90 shutting down both directions of the road Friday night was carrying 16 2,000-pound missiles, according to a news release from Idaho State Police (ISP).

The driver, Mark W. Dearinger, 47, of Chickasha, Oklahoma, was cited for inattentive driving. He was not injured in the crash.

At about 7:14 p.m., Dearinger was driving through an eastbound Idaho Transportation Department checkpoint and accidentally drove into a hazmat containment area instead of merging back on to I-90, ISP reported. He drove to the end of the containment area and over a large snow bank, disabling the truck, according to the news release.

Fairchild Air Force Base assisted emergency personnel by sending three explosive-ordnance-disposal technicians to the scene, although the semitruck involved did not have a direct relationship with the base. Multiple attempts to contact Fairchild for more information went unanswered Saturday.

I-90 was closed for about two hours.