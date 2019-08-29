A collision involving a semitruck was blocking all but the far right lane on Interstate 5 in South Seattle Thursday night.

The truck crashed around 7 p.m. and caught on fire, said Trooper Chase Van Cleave with the Washington State Patrol. No other cars were involved in the collision. The driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries, he said.

The fire was extinguished, but the crash was still blocking four lanes of northbound I-5 just north of Corson Avenue South in Seattle around 7:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. All northbound traffic was being pushed off at Michigan Street as crews worked to clear the scene, Van Cleave said.

It could take a few hours before the interstate is clear, depending on when tow trucks arrive, he said. Transportation officials have advised drivers to take alternate routes.