A fiery collision involving a semitruck was blocking all but the far right lane on Interstate 5 in South Seattle Thursday night.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chase Van Cleave estimated the other lanes would reopen around midnight. At 9:30 p.m., traffic was slowly getting through the single open lane.

The truck crashed and broke out into flames near Corson Avenue South around 7 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished and driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center with only minor injuries, Van Cleave said. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Northbound traffic was being pushed off at Michigan Street as crews worked to clear the scene, Van Cleave said. Transportation officials have advised drivers to take alternate routes, such as Highway 99.