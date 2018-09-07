Washington DOT and the state patrol say I-405 south near Tukwila is a parking lot due to an semi-truck/pedestrian accident.

Be forewarned that Friday’s commute is trending toward grim.

The Washington State Patrol says the southbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Interurban Way in Tukwila will be closed for at least an hour so troopers can investigate an accident involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the unidentified victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center, but that the investigation will close the freeway for at least an hour. The WSP was urging commuters to stay away from the area and find alternate routes home. Troopers say the victim was trying to cross the freeway on foot. The freeway will be closed while the accident is under investigation.

I am at the scene. Pedestrian transported to Harborview. Semi traveling in lane three and ped was trying to cross freeway. Reason still under investigation. ETA for opening is 60 minutes. pic.twitter.com/QjtfZi389t — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 7, 2018

Scanner traffic indicates long and messy backups and the state Department of Transportation says it’s a parking lot for two miles and growing.