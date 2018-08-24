WSP and WSDOT are scrambling to clear the southbound lanes of I-5 near SR-512 near Lakewood after an accident clogged the early evening commute.

Authorities warn southbound traffic on Interstate 5 could be delayed into the evening after a semi-truck hauling scrap cars hit a train bridge near Lakewood.

About 3 p.m. a semitruck loaded too high with scrap cars attempted to drive through a train over pass right before the Bridgeway overpass near Lakewood, according to Washington state Department of Transportation.

***SB I-5 ALERT*** A SB I-5 crash after SR 512 in Lakewood could close 1 or 2 lanes into evening commute. Very tricky recovery will delay reopening. Delay your trip if possible, or expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/YApmO9iNUl — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) August 24, 2018

Two scrap trucks at the back of the trailer collided with the overpass while another scrap truck was tossed off the semi-truck, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Washington State Patrol are trying to figure out how to tow it under the overpass, a situation they called “tricky.”

“It’s precarious because we need to deal with the cars on the car hauler [first],” said WSP Trooper Johnna Batiste.

The furthest right lane is closed until they can safely remove the cars from the semitruck.

WSP and WSDOT do not know when the collision will be completely cleared, but are urging commuters to be prepared for possible traffic into the evening.