The driver of a semi-truck died Monday afternoon following a collision between the truck and a car.

Cars were backed up nearly 9 miles on southbound Interstate 5 due to the collision, which took place near the Southcenter mall in Tukwila, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

According to State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 405 and Highway 518.

Travelers looking to avoid the area were advised to take Interstate 405 north and then drive south on Highway 167.

#HappeningNow. SB I-5 at I-405. One semi/car collision which has also involved SR 518 due to debris. Semi driver is unfortunately deceased. Avoid area if possible. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XJv31atyFr — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 23, 2021