A crashed semitruck spewed a load of cedar wood chips onto Interstate 90 on Wednesday afternoon not far from downtown Spokane, forcing the closure of an exit.

At around 4:20 p.m., a semi carrying cedar bark chips on the westbound I-90 offramp to southbound Highway 195 tipped over, spilling its contents on the road, according to a tweet on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Twitter page.

Trooper Jeff Sevigney, the State Patrol spokesman, said the semi did not strike any other vehicles and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for an extended period as a tow company cleaned up the chips, Sevigney said.