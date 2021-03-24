Get ready for a little seesaw action over the next week as spring parades its varied outfits: rainy, breezy, cool on Wednesday; lingering showers Thursday; dry and warming Friday; partially blue skied and warm on Saturday.

Then … rain again on Sunday.

The front moving through Puget Sound is bringing rain, of course, but also low-level snow and winter driving conditions to the mountain passes, said Gary Schneider with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

By Thursday, lingering morning showers will give way to warmer temperatures and clearer skies and by Friday, it will be dry with possible blue-sky sightings.

Rain returns today. But it'll be a short visit. Drier conditions return Thursday through Saturday. 🌧️➡️☀️ #wawx pic.twitter.com/sRVFepYFYr — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 24, 2021

Our next system will move in overnight into Wednesday with lowland showers and mountain snow! A convergence zone over Snohomish and King Counties likely later tomorrow! #wawx pic.twitter.com/iiTJ5AeI16 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 24, 2021

Saturday should be the driest and warmest of the week with a high temperature expected to reach around 58 in Seattle, a couple degrees higher than the normal of 55 to 56, the weather service said.

But it’s going to be a split weekend, said meteorologist Dustin Guy.

“Saturday will be the warmest of the bunch, but we’ve got a good system coming in and we’ll cool down Sunday with rain increasing Sunday afternoon and lingering through Monday,” Guy said.

“It’s back and forth,” he said, “but that’s better than consecutive days of rain over and over.”