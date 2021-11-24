There are only 30 more chopping days until Christmas.

But on U-cut farms, expect fewer days because of a shortage of trees due to this summer’s record heat. Fires have also impacted availability at tree lots.

At Christmas Creek Tree Farm in North Bend, 22 of 34 acres are planted with trees, with noble firs the most popular.

The farm expects to close sooner than usual this season. Visitors should check its website for hours of operation and events, including Santa visits.