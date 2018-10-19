"The Vikings Begin," the story of the roots of this fascinating people, is told through artifacts and archaeological discoveries assembled by a Swedish museum and being exhibited at Seattle's newly renovated Nordic Museum.

“The Vikings Begin” exhibit opens Saturday at the Nordic Museum in Ballard and runs until April 14, 2019.

Gustavianum, the museum of Uppsala University in Sweden, produced the exhibition featuring seventh-century artifacts and archaeological discoveries, to put together a picture of the early Viking Age society.

Because interest in the exhibit is expected to be high, timed and dated tickets are being sold online. More information about getting tickets, and about the museum in general, can be found on its website.