The settlement, reached last spring, brings the amount of money paid to families to $71.5 million since the 2014 mudslide buried a neighborhood and claimed 43 lives.
EVERETT (AP) — A second group of relatives of people killed in the 2014 Oso landslide has reached an $11.5 million settlement with Washington state and a timber company that logged an area above the site of the collapse.
The Daily Herald reported Sunday that the agreement reached in April follows a $60 million payout the state and Grandy Lake Forest Associates made to a larger group of plaintiffs in 2016.
The lawsuit alleged that the state, county and timber company knew the hillside posed a serious risk to neighbors but didn’t do enough about it.
The landslide wiped out a rural neighborhood and killed 43 people.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'It's surreal': Seattle's Pike Place Fish Market sold to fish-throwing employees WATCH
- Tremors shove Washington westward, offer clues into next big earthquake
- Orcas have returned to Puget Sound, and they’ve never faced a bigger menace | Danny Westneat
- Ballard's homelessness quadrupled last year, and anger is spilling over
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ co-star Edgar Hansen pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl
Attorney Emily Harris, who represented families of two people killed, said it was a great result that provides closure.
The April agreement does not specify how much would be paid by the state or the timber company.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.