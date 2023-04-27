Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a pair of fluffy-feathered, bouncing baby girls this spring.

Two Humboldt penguin chicks hatched in March, and on Tuesday celebrated World Penguin Day by making their media debut.

The pair hopped, squirmed, waddled and seemingly wanted to use their wings to take flight as zookeepers Celine Pardo and Joanna Klass (and their flightlessness) kept them earthbound.

The chicks, both yet to be named, hatched on March 1 and March 17. They are part of this spring’s baby bird boom at the zoo, along with a recent Orinoco goose hatchling and five merganser ducklings born this week.

Humboldts are a vulnerable species, and both sets of the new chicks’ parents at Woodland Park Zoo were paired under a breeding recommendation made by the Humboldt Penguin Species Survival Plan. The plan aims to ensure a healthy, self-sustaining population of penguins in zoos and aquariums across the country, according to the zoo.

The chicks bring the total number of successful hatchings since the zoo’s first breeding season (in 2010) to 90. The zoo’s penguin habitat opened in 2009. The zoo expects more penguin chicks to hatch this summer.

Breeding season at the zoo begins in November. It typically lasts through molting season — when birds replace old or lost feathers — which occurs in late summer for the Woodland Park penguins, occasionally extending into September and October.

“Nine months out of the year, we’re busy with breeding, nesting, rearing and fledging chicks,” Pardo said.

The two chicks born in March are approaching their fledgling phase, when birds leave the comfort of their parents and the nest. At the zoo, the chicks will stick around their parents, siblings and extended family as they join the colony of 42 other penguins in early summer, when zoo visitors will be able to see the pair in the outdoor habitat.

In the meantime, the chicks will remain tucked away under the care of their parents in off-view nesting burrows.

As the penguins lose their gray downy feathers and gain a coat of water-repellent fledgling feathers, zookeepers will teach the chicks how to swim, sometimes with the help of interested family members like the colony’s 31-year-old matriarch, Pardo said.

Although a penguin’s ability to swim is “pretty innate,” the chicks get a little nervous. They splash around, “and they can scare themselves a bit,” so the zoo provides round-the-clock access to a shallow pool away from the chaos of the colony, Pardo said.

Humboldt penguins have strong wings that make it possible to “fly” underwater, usually just below the surface, at speeds of up to 20 mph, according to the zoo. They steer with their feet and tail. The chicks are currently using their private pool to practice maneuvering and holding their breath underwater.

Zoo staff will also condition the pair for hand-feeding as they transition away from regurgitated fish à la mom and dad.

In the wild, Humboldt penguins eat anchovies and sardines. At the zoo, the penguins are fed fish that are readily available, sustainably caught and comparable to their wild diet, like herring and silversides, Pardo said.

Staff will continue to routinely weigh the chicks as they develop to check that they are achieving growth milestones.

Although the chicks are only two weeks apart, the younger one is growing at a much faster rate than the older chick, which has been “a slow grower,” Pardo said. “She’s kind of runty, although she just had a growth spurt, and she’s taking off. She’s about three-quarters the size of mom.”

The chicks weighed about 80 grams when they hatched. The younger chick weighed in at 2.66 kilograms on Tuesday, while the older chick weighed in at 3.03 kilograms. The average adult Humboldt female weighs between 3 and 4 kilograms, while males weigh between 4 and 5 kilograms.

The parents of the older chick are mother Merlin and father Groucho, who both hatched at Woodland Park Zoo. Merlin, the smallest adult penguin in the zoo’s colony, is a first-time mom, while Groucho has had several offspring with his previous mate, now deceased.

The parents of the second chick are mother Rosalita, a Woodland Park hatchling, and father Leonardo, hatched at Columbus Zoo. Most penguins mate for life, and this pair has had 13 chicks together since 2014, according to the zoo.

Staff at the zoo typically pick names for the penguins that celebrate the culture of the Humboldt penguin homeland or are suggested by kids who visit the zoo — “and sometimes they name themselves,” Pardo said, referencing Fiasco, a penguin born last year. The zoo has not shared plans for when the two new chicks will be named.

In the wild, Humboldt penguins — one of 18 penguin species in the world — inhabit hot, dry coastlines in their South American homeland, unlike their ice- and snow-dwelling Antarctic cousins.

There are approximately 23,800 Humboldt penguins living in Peru and Chile. The largest colony of 5,000 Humboldt penguins lives in Punta San Juan, Peru.

Guests can learn more about penguins at Woodland Park Zoo starting Monday during penguin snack time at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays and live trout feeding 11 a.m. Fridays. Both are free with zoo admission. But zoo-goers will have to wait until this summer to meet Seattle’s two newest penguins.