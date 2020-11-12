The Woodland Park Zoo’s WildLanterns display begins with the Living Northwest exhibit, with lanterns of animals including grizzly bears, eagles and mountain goats. Next comes the Jungle Lights exhibit, where you’ll find lanterns of such creatures snow leopards, tigers and gorillas. Then there’s a dive into the depths of the SeaMazium exhibit, filled with underwater and aquatic creatures, including sea turtles, jellyfish and seals. Finally, safari the African Savanna exhibit and discover herds of giraffe, zebra and more.

WildLanterns runs through Jan. 17 (closed Mondays, Nov. 26, Dec. 24 and 25). Hours are 4 p.m.to 8:30 p.m.

Visit https://www.zoo.org/wildlanterns for more information