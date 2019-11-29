Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography Seattle’s Westlake Park tree lights up for the holidays Originally published November 29, 2019 at 6:02 pm Seattle’s Westlake Park tree lights up for the holidaysBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Holiday carousel readied at downtown Seattle’s Westlake Park Madrona Park meet-up: cool cars and hot coffee Take a ride around the Seattle International Auto Show Related Stories Alaska Borough to offer community emergency training 3 on board plane that crashed in Alaska; rescue underway The celebration featured fireworks, the lighting of the Macy's star and the park's holiday carousel. Share story By Andy Bao Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Alaska Borough to offer community emergency training November 30, 2019 3 on board plane that crashed in Alaska; rescue underway November 30, 2019 Eugene police officer shoots, kills man who fought with him November 30, 2019 Fairbanks City Council to introduce proposed vaping tax November 30, 2019 More Photo Galleries Holiday carousel readied at downtown Seattle’s Westlake Park Madrona Park meet-up: cool cars and hot coffee Take a ride around the Seattle International Auto Show Andy Bao