During what’s going to be the busiest sports weekend in Seattle’s recent history, anyone trying to move around the city might consider leaving the car at home.

For those using I-5 and I-90, there will be some closures and lane reductions to be aware of as well, although Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Tom Pearce said the agency planned for a lighter construction weekend before the sports bonanza.

The Mariners will play their first playoff home game in more than 20 years Saturday against the Houston Astros at 1:07 p.m. That same day, the Huskies play a home football game at 2:30 p.m. against the Arizona Wildcats and then the Kraken will play their first home game of the season against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. in Climate Pledge Arena.

On Sunday, the Mariners could have another game at 12:07 p.m., but only if they win Saturday. . The Seahawks are scheduled to play Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals, but the game time will be bumped to 2:30 p.m. if the Mariners-Astros game is necessary.

Pearce said WSDOT saw this weekend coming, even before the agency knew there would be a playoff game, and intentionally scaled back maintenance work.

Still, there will be several disruptions. In Everett, I-5 will be reduced to two lanes through the weekend starting Friday —the first of three weekend lane reductions this month so crews can replace dozens of broken concrete panels. The changes will last until 5 a.m. Monday and will include the stretch between Lowell Road and Everett Avenue.

Advertising

WSDOT will also close I-90 completely for maintenance near Island Crest Way on Mercer Island from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Pearce said drivers headed in or out of Seattle should detour to the 520 bridge or around Lake Washington.

Work on I-5 in Seattle will be lighter this weekend than previous periods during the summer. The only “Revive I-5” work will be a closure of the Columbia Way offramp.

Sound Transit will add special Sounder service on Saturday and Sunday for those coming into town from both the south and north. Full details can be found on Sound Transit’s website, soundtransit.org. The agency will operate normal light rail service, said spokesperson John Gallagher. Meantime, Gallagher encouraged sports fans to consider taking transit and showing up to the stadiums early.