Let’s forget about all that irritating and divisive stuff for a moment and get to something really important. Yes, we’re talking about dogs and cats and what Seattleites named their best friends this past year.

Though Seattle is no longer a city with more pets than children, residents here, like many around the world, developed even closer relationships with furry companions during the pandemic.

And as always, the names we give our pets can reflect who we are and what’s going on in the world.

In 2020, the names most chosen in Seattle reflected the COVID pandemic, with names like Covi, Rona and Corona making strong appearances, according to a survey by online pet service network Rover.

TV binge-watching also led to the appearance of names like Geralt from “The Witcher,” (the No. 1 trending dog name in 2020), Mando, of “The Mandalorian,” up 2,658% (the No. 2 trending dog name of 2020), and Carol from “The Tiger King.”

Also at work is good old Pacific Northwest pride, according to the 2021 survey by Rover, with twice as many dogs named Rainier in 2021 than in 2020 and the name Ocean making its first appearance on the list.

Seattle’s increasing reputation as a serious food city is also reflected, according to Rover, with Sushi up 236%, Brownie up 336% and Miso up 170%. Boba was also the top trending cat name in Seattle, up 1,436%.

The name Gambit is also up after the popularity of the Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Overall, though, the top names for pets in Seattle are older, classic names from earlier decades, reflecting perhaps a nostalgia for simpler times.

For male dogs, the top names of 2021 were:

Charlie Max Milo Buddy Oliver

For female dogs, the top names were:

Luna Bella Lucy Daisy Zoe

The top names for male cats are:

Leo Milo Oliver Charlie Max

The top names for female cats in Seattle were: