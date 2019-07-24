The Salvation Army plans to close its Adult Rehabilitation Center in Seattle later this year, suspending its program for women and changing its men’s program to focus more on job training.

The center, in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, helps people “combat their addictions, build the work and social skills needed to re-enter the workforce, regain health and stability, and restore families that have been disrupted due to substance abuse,” according to the organization’s website.

The closure is planned for Sept. 27, according to a Wednesday announcement from the state Employment Security Department, whose local rapid-response team will team up with WorkSource to help the 58 affected employees.

The women’s rehabilitation program will be suspended until a new model is developed, and those who haven’t completed the program by Oct. 1 will be able to transfer to another program, according to the Salvation Army website.

Also at the beginning of October, the men’s program will transition to a new model focused more on job training that includes culinary work, food safety and kitchen operations in the Salvation Army’s Culinary Arts Program ⁠— which will launch later this year — as well as instruction in construction and administration, the organization said.⁠

The expansion of work therapy will allow the program to “focus on greater long-term success” of the participants, the website said.

The new program model will initially be limited to 35 men, due in part to limited residential space, the organization said.

Salvation Army’s rehabilitation centers have been around for more than 100 years in the United States, according to the Salvation Army website. The Seattle center has provided support to the community for more than 50 years.

The no-fee centers provide therapy, group and individual counseling, life-skills development and spiritual direction to about 150,000 people across the country every year, the website said.

Salvation Army’s thrift store and donation center in Sodo is also set to close. The organization is telling prospective donors to visit its Shoreline location instead.

A representative of the Sodo rehabilitation center did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.