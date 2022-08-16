A series of TikTok videos may be behind a recent spike in Kia car thefts in Seattle, according to police.

Seattle police said they investigated 36 reports of stolen Kias last month — compared with five in July last year — and believe thieves may be using a method learned from tutorial videos on how to use other tools in place of a key.

Police are advising Kia owners to park in lighted or secure areas when possible and look into steering wheel locks and aftermarket ignition kill-switch systems.

The vehicles recently stolen were Kia models Optima, Soul, Sorento, Forte and Sportage, and all were manufactured between 2014-2021, according to the Seattle police.

Two teens were arrested this month after police received a report that several people in a Kia — later determined to have been stolen — had pulled up on a residential street on northwest Capitol Hill and tried to steal a second Kia.

Officers arrived and spotted the suspects, who sped away and crashed into a fence in the 900 block of East Newton Street, police said.

The three occupants of the Kia fled on foot, police said, but two boys were caught: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who was carrying a loaded “ghost gun,” assembled from a firearm kit sold online.

Officers arrested the two teens on investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

In a separate incident weeks later on July 21, officers recovered a stolen Kia in South Seattle and later found evidence linking the theft to the same 16-year-old from the Capitol Hill incident, police said.

Police said the teen had reportedly learned to steal Kias from a series of videos on TikTok.

Police continue to receive reports of stolen Kias.