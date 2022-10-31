Seattleites looking to usher in the new year by immersing themselves in ice-cold waters again have a city-sanctioned event to look forward to, as the official Polar Bear Plunge is slated to return for the first time since 2020.

The event, co-sponsored by Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Meadowbrook Community Center Advisory Council, will be held at Matthews Beach on Jan. 1 — rain, sleet or (hopefully) shine.

The event, which can attract almost 2,000 people, began in 2003 and was the first official plunge in the Seattle area, Seattle Parks said.

The department advises those who have health problems or serious medical concerns to consult a doctor before taking the plunge.

Officials also advised against drinking alcohol beforehand, as alcohol consumption accelerates hypothermia.

Finally, the department said participants should spend less than 15 minutes in the water.

For most, that won’t be a problem.

Warm drinks will be provided, and food trucks and games will be on site.