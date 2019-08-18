Local NewsPhotography Seattle’s new Alice Ball Park named for a pioneering medical researcher Originally published August 18, 2019 at 4:19 pm Seattle’s new Alice Ball Park named for a pioneering medical researcherBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Cultural embrace: Defying acts of hatred, Seattle-area Afrolatino Festival goes on Break time for a mom and her pup How do you perform dental work on a tiger? Very carefully. Related Stories Power restored after thousands affected by outages in Alaska 20-year-old man in critical condition after early morning stabbing in downtown Seattle The park is named for Alice Ball (1892-1916), a pharmaceutical chemist born in Seattle who made ground-breaking contributions to medical research. To learn more, search her name at blackpast.org. Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Power restored after thousands affected by outages in Alaska August 18, 2019 20-year-old man in critical condition after early morning stabbing in downtown Seattle August 18, 2019 Man shot in Renton is in stable condition, police say August 18, 2019 San Francisco bison named Brunhilda dies August 18, 2019 More Photo Galleries Cultural embrace: Defying acts of hatred, Seattle-area Afrolatino Festival goes on Break time for a mom and her pup How do you perform dental work on a tiger? Very carefully. Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.