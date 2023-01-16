Keep moving forward.

That was the theme Monday as thousands gathered at Garfield High School before marching through the Central District to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day — 40 years after the federal holiday was signed into law and 55 years after the civil rights leader was assassinated.

Throughout the crowd, hundreds held signs and wore buttons emblazoned with those three words: “Keep moving forward.”

Calls for fairness in housing and employment, an end to mass incarceration and — above all — an end to racial discrimination propelled the day’s speeches and one-on-one conversations.

By late Monday morning, a thick crowd had gathered outside Garfield while, inside the packed high school gymnasium, nearly 2,000 people listened to speakers, including members of the Black Prisoners’ Caucus — a support organization founded by incarcerated men in Washington state — and the Rev. Dr. Kelle Brown, senior pastor at Plymouth Church in downtown Seattle, who roused the crowd with forceful calls for economic justice.

“We’ve got to support people living paycheck to paycheck, people living in cars, people living in places that aren’t supposed to be habitable,” she thundered. “Let freedom ring from the RVs and tents! From the Black Prisoners’ Caucus! From where the elders live! Let freedom ring! Forward together, not one step back!”

The crowd roared back — “forward together, not one step back!” — with loud applause and stomping feet. The march began.

Advertising

Many at the rally said they’d been marching every year for 10, 20, even 40 years.

Fai Matthews, who lives in Rainier Beach, said for 40 years she’s never missed a local King celebration.

Now 70, Matthews was in fifth grade when King was killed. “It was devastating — there were only five Black students in the whole school,” she said. “It brings tears to my eyes even now to think about what happened. He was a man that worked so hard … he wanted equal rights for everybody. That’s why it’s important for me to march every year and continue on that legacy.”

Marchers carried signs calling for climate justice, reform of juvenile-detention laws, the abolition of nuclear weapons — and the ubiquitous “Keep Moving Forward.”

What did that mean to people at the march?

“To me, it’s about more Black people being treated equally to white people,” said 13-year-old Rosie Sims, who attends Meany Middle School. For her father Milton Johnson, who works as a flagger on road-construction projects, it’s a call for economic opportunity. “You’ve got to give homeless people a place, and get people better jobs,” he said. “I live in a studio for $1,200 a month — we need better opportunities to keep up with the rent, keep up with the economy.”

For 30-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, moving forward means recognizing the whole of King’s legacy. “A lot of people think Martin Luther King was just for Black people,” she said. “But he was for all the oppressed groups: people with disabilities, low-income people, Hispanic people. He was very supportive of Cesar Chavez.”

Advertising

Andrew James, 62, said he was particularly concerned about education, and brought his teen daughters to learn more about civil rights — past and present.

“Our school system is not teaching them anything about our Black history,” he said. “I decided to bring my children with me to show them that we’re still fighting the fight.”

The march paused in front of the King County Juvenile Detention Center where Blaze Vincent — who’d entered the prison system at 17 and served 18 years, eventually joining the Black Prisoners’ Caucus — took the microphone.

“All this needs to change,” he told the crowd. “Our kids don’t need to be caged, they need to be cared for. We protest — but we have to push for policy changes. We’ve got to get engaged. We’re in a legislative session right now! Find out what district you’re in, decide what y’all want our city to be, our county to be. And then make us do it.”

A few steps away, toward the edge of the crowd, Tlingit elder Frieda Eide leaned on a cane, singing with her drum and dance group, which had accompanied the march from Garfield. For her, “keep moving forward” means doing what she’s been doing for years.

“We’re going to keep being Indigenous,” she said. “We’re going to support people who need it, and keep doing our thing — being together like this is good for us.”

She paused and looked around at the masses of people gathered for the march. “It’s good for all of us.”