When the two transit police SUVs rolled up next to the bus stop at 12th and Jackson in Seattle, it had the air of a pantomime.

They activated their flashing blue lights and drove right onto the sidewalk. But the crowd that was hunched there, 30 or 40 strong, didn’t react like any big deal was going down. They gathered up their bags and their sidewalk swap-meet merchandise to trudge around the corner.

A few folks didn’t budge, slumped against a razor-wire fence. Some others stood in doorways over lighters and foil, numb to the flashing lights. The transit police sat for a time, and drove off. Within 15 minutes, the crowd — along with the drug market — was back in force.

This routine repeated itself several times on a recent afternoon, to little apparent effect. The next day, the transit police were gone. No Seattle cops were anywhere to be seen either, so on that day the crowd lying and carousing on the sidewalk swelled so large that pedestrians had to cross the street to go around.

Remember when Little Saigon, in the Chinatown International District, got so bad it was dubbed “the Seattle neighborhood government forgot”? Then it was briefly remembered, with a Seattle mobile police presence stationed at 12th and Jackson for much of last year?

It’s been forgotten again.

“We are losing this neighborhood,” said Tan Nguyen, who had come to eat at the ChuMinh Tofu restaurant, one of three that’s still hanging on at the corner behind barbed wire. “One by one all the business here is closing. They can’t take anymore what is happening on the street.”

Advertising

This is accurate. Last year I interviewed three business owners in the historically Vietnamese Little Saigon, all of whom expressed hope that some official help had finally arrived. Shortly after taking office, Mayor Bruce Harrell had ordered up walking police beats as well as a mobile precinct to stem the chaos.

As one restaurant owner told me then: “It’s much, much better here than before — for now.”

His “for now” proved prophetic. Because the attention didn’t last, the policing waned, the precinct van moved on. Now all three of those businesses have since closed or moved. Up and down Jackson, the majority of the storefronts are empty. The loading docks of the old Viet-Wah grocery, which was open for 41 years, have been largely taken over by fentanyl smokers.

The popular noodle house Hue Ky Mi Gia is one of many that couldn’t withstand the extreme societal breakdown outside. Near the end the owner was counseling customers to only order delivery, so they could avoid coming to the restaurant, even for pickup.

What a sad indictment for our city — when restaurant owners are reduced to telling their own customers to stay away.

“I hope it’s not forever,” one fan wrote on Yelp after Hue Ky Mi Gia closed. “Blame the city, but businesses are suffering for it. Such a shame!”

Advertising

The owner of the Seattle Chinese Herbs and Grocery said it’s now down to mostly transit cops from King County trying to clear open-air drug markets away from the bus stops. To no avail.

“They drive up, then they drive away — whoosh, all the people come back in five minutes,” he said.

Several store owners said they’re worried Little Saigon is morphing into a new “Third and Pine” — by which they mean a chronic drug abuse zone, with hard-set patterns of drug-dealing, shoplifting and human despair. Seattle’s Tenderloin.

The data suggests it. In the past two weeks, there have been 212 overdose calls in the city through Monday, according to the city’s 911 data portal. The most — 28 — were in the city’s K3 police beat, which is Little Saigon and some of the rest of the Chinatown International District. The second most — 26 overdoses — were in M3, downtown centered on Third and Pine.

It means about a quarter of the overdose calls are in just those two small beats. Seattle has 51 police beats covering the city.

This concentrated woe cries out for sustained intervention of some kind. It could be a place, for example, to try the state’s new law governing the use of drugs in public. The cops along with social workers could use the leverage of possible arrest to clear the sidewalks and push people toward counseling and drug treatment. If people don’t or won’t try those offramps, then there’d be possible charges and consequences.

Advertising

That’s the way state Democrats set it up to work. But this law sits in limbo right now in Seattle. The Seattle City Council is alone in the state refusing to codify it, calling it too reactionary. Now they’re off on a summer recess.

Is it rude of me to tally up the number of drug overdoses happening in Little Saigon while ideologically divided city leaders are off on a break? While transit cops fecklessly pantomime around in SUVs? While immigrant-run businesses continue to get battered and fold?

I suppose it is. But what a sorry outrage. Little Saigon is such a rich, unique slice of Seattle, originally populated by war refugees. It’s hard to see what’s ruder than the way we’re trashing it with our vainglorious Seattle neglect.