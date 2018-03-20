As part of the Space Needle’s revamp, 48 tons of glass were installed on the observation deck.

One of Seattle’s favorite landmarks came one step closer to completing its remodel Tuesday.

Construction workers installed panels of glass that were hoisted from the ground to the observation deck at the Space Needle. According to a news release, a gantry crane was installed on the observation deck to reel up the panels of glass — which, at 11 feet by 7 feet, are too large for the Space Needle’s elevators.

The 48 panels weigh more than a ton each and replace the cables that were on the exterior of the observation deck. The work is part of a $100 million renovation project that also includes changes to the Sky City restaurant.

Renovations on the restaurant began in September of last year and are expected to be completed by May 2018. The renovation will add see-through floors and a new motor in the Needle’s rotating restaurant, making it the first rotating glass-floor restaurant in the world once it reopens, according to staff.