Very bad news on the way here.

The excessive-heat warning has been extended another day, with the high now predicted to be 91 on Sunday.

If that happens, and it appears likely, we will break Seattle’s all-time record for the number of days in a row with temperatures above 90.

Sunday would make six. This has never happened before.

In the words of one of our favorite meteorologists, Dana Felton of the National Weather Service in Seattle: “You’re still going to be hot and you’re still going to be crabby. That’s the forecast. There you go.”

We are expected to hit 94 degrees on Friday, 94 degrees on Saturday and 91 on Sunday in Seattle, he said.

Obviously a lot of places don’t have air conditioning, Felton said, and it’s one thing to have a couple of hot days together but six in a row is dangerous and unprecedented here in the Puget Sound region.

“Stretching it out like this is concerning,” he said. “When we had that 100-degree weather last year, it cause a lot of problems. People passed away and for the elderly and vulnerable, this is not good.”

By Monday, however, cool air from the Pacific will finally make it inland and bring relief, Felton said.

With more 90s in store, here is 5 of the warmest 5 day stretches in Seattle ( using avg. high temps ).

1. 97.2° June 25-29, 2021

2. 95.8° July 26-30, 2009

3. 95.0° Aug. 7-11, 1981

4. 92.8° July 20-24, 2006

5. 92.6° Aug 9-13, 1977.

Current forecast 92.6° July 26-30, 2022. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 29, 2022

The high on Monday is expected to be 78 degrees, with temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the mid-70s.

Said Felton, “We’ve just got to get to Monday.”