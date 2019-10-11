Green Lake has joined 14 other lakes in the state with elevated levels of toxic algae, according to the state Department of Ecology.

The Seattle Parks and Recreation is urging people and pets to not swim in the lake and avoid any other contact with lake water. Green Lake will be resampled next week.

When the bacteria bloom, and people come in contact with the toxins produced, they may develop skin rash, hives and itchy eyes and throat, says the state Department of Health.

The blue-green algae in the lake is actually bacteria similar to algae. This bacteria is called cyanobacteria, as cyan means “blue-green.”

Pets exposed to the toxins may suffer loss of appetite, vomiting, weakness, seizures, difficulty breathing and convulsions. Convulsions can appear within 15 to 20 minutes of exposure. Neurological symptoms, including salivation, also can appear within 15 to 20 minutes of exposure.

Although it’s not common, the state has reports of dogs and cats dying after exposure to the toxins, according to the Department of Health. Dogs can be exposed by licking cyanobacteria from their fur after swimming.

Other lakes in Western Washington with elevated levels of toxic algae are Lake Fenwick, Spanaway Lake, Silver Lake, Ohop Lake and Rapjohn Lake in Pierce County; Pass Lake in Skagit County and Lake Terrell in Whatcom County.