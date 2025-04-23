Alki Beach and Golden Gardens Park will close an hour early from Memorial Day to Labor Day every summer season from now on, with Seattle officials saying doing so will help deter criminal activity.

The announcement of the permanent change comes three years after the city launched a pilot program to close those parks an hour early in the warm weather seasons.

The beaches will open from 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. instead of staying open until 11:30 p.m. Seattle Police Department officers will assist in enforcing the closures during summer season weekends.

“This is a destination place for some bad actors,” Alki Community Council president Charlotte Starck said of Alki Beach. “It’s probably the most beautiful place to act badly in the summertime.”

The sun sets around 9:10 p.m. during the longest days of the year in Seattle.

Police and Seattle Parks and Recreation have not released figures to show how much the past earlier closures helped to reduce crime. Crime has been down in the Alki Beach area in general, though, as it is in the rest of the city, said Seattle police Sgt. Patrick Michaud.

Still, “we found these shortened hours to support a safer park,” Seattle Parks and Recreation spokesperson Rachel Schulkin said.

The city’s Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners voted to make the changes permanent at a meeting April 10.

At an Alki Community Council meeting on April 17, some noted an arrest of a 30-year-old man the morning before for brandishing a knife and yelling at two teenage girls at Alki Beach around 6:10 a.m. after harassing a woman walking her dog.

Speeding and drag racing have also been repeat issues at Alki Beach. Toward the end of last summer, seven sets of “speed cushions” were installed on Alki Avenue Southwest and Harbor Avenue Southwest alongside three speed humps on 56th Avenue Southwest.

“People look forward to summer, and they look forward to coming to the beach to do all the things that you should be able to do safely to run, walk, go on your first date, have a glass of wine, fall in love or mourn a breakup, or whatever that range is,” Starck said. “The beaches, it should be everything to everyone, except it should never be a place of violent crime ever.”

Commissioners also approved a 270-day pilot program to open Hoa Mai Park in Little Saigon only from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. instead of 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The city had temporarily closed the park in March due to public safety concerns.

The Atlantic City, Don Armeni, Eddie Vine, Fourteenth Avenue, Stanley Sayres and Sunnyside boat ramps — most of which were open 24 hours — will now be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Don Armeni and Eddie Vine will operate with abbreviated hours every summer season while the rest have already begun to close early for the 270-day pilot period.