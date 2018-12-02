The Sunday evening performance of Annie is scheduled to go on. The theater plans to increase security through the rest of the run of the show.

The 5th Avenue Theatre in downtown Seattle canceled an afternoon performance of Annie on Sunday, citing a security threat.

The theater received a “credible security threat” at around noon, and shortly after decided to cancel the 1:30 p.m. matinee and contact police, managing director Bernadine Griffin said by phone.

The person making the threat was familiar to the theater, she said, declining to provide more information on the nature of the threat.

The theater wrote on its Twitter account that it was acting on the advice of law enforcement. Seattle police did not immediately return a request for comment made by phone.

“We informed everyone when we were aware of the issue and were able to do so,” the theater wrote in a Twitter post. “We were advised not to publicly announce anything until all patrons and staff were safe.”

The Sunday evening performance of Annie is scheduled to go on, Griffin said. The theater plans to increase security through the rest of the run of the show.