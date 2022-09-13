Was that it for this year’s smoke and wildfire season?

Probably yes, say those keeping track. And if so, we’re lucky.

Despite the recent wind-whipped fires in Western Washington that forced evacuations, sent hikers fleeing and blanketed Seattle and the region with smoke, the state is seeing its third-lightest wildfire season in a decade, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

So far this year about 42,000 acres have burned in 530 fires on DNR land. That’s the third-lowest tally in a decade, said Thomas Kyle-Milward, the department’s communications manager for wildfire. “This has been a very, very quiet year, and with weather models predicting a downward glide in terms of fire weather conditions, we’re sitting really pretty,” he said.

Our long, wet spring is largely responsible, he said. Wet springs can be a double-edged sword, making things grow but also creating more potential fuel. But this year, temperatures didn’t start heating up until June, so there wasn’t quite enough time for the fuel to fully cure, he said.

On Tuesday, evacuations and road closures remained in place at the Bolt Creek Fire. Officials estimated it had burned between 7,600 and 8,000 acres by Monday night. The fire was reported to be 2% contained. South of Mount Rainier, the Goat Rocks Fire was 0% percent contained and still burning on 3,096 acres.

But a change in wind direction from east to west brought humid marine air and cooler temperatures to Western Washington late Monday into Tuesday, with conditions favorable to dampening fire growth, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center’s morning brief.

Wildfire and smoke season has become an unofficial part of the Puget Sound region’s calendar since 2012, when area fires ramped up from covering 19,930 acres in 2011 to 228,452, said Kyle-Milward, who each year tabulates fire statistics across various state and federal agencies involved in wildfire management.

“Since then, we’ve never had less than 150,000 acres burn,” he said.

Many of the 2012 blazes were sparked by a September lightning storm that set off hundreds of fires across the east side of the Cascade Mountains. Smoke caused hazardous air quality conditions Ellensburg and Wenatchee and was noticeable in Seattle.

On August 19, 2015, three firefighters were killed and one was gravely injured battling a wildfire near Twisp. That fire was part of the Okanogan Complex fire, one of the largest wildfires in Washington state history, along with the 2014 Carlton Complex fire, which burned over 304,782 acres.

In 2017, the Puget Sound region was covered with smoke from hundreds of fires in British Columbia for more than a week.

In 2020, rare, high-powered east wind events over Labor Day weekend started fires in California, Oregon and Washington, sending heavy smoke and poor air quality up and down the West Coast. Until then, it had been a good fire season. But the winds “took a very dry landscape and made it into a hellscape,” said Kyle-Milward.

Though 2021’s fire season didn’t bring wildfire and smoke to Seattle’s doorstep, it started early — with 220 DNR fires by April, an agency record — and lasted until the rain came. Fire and thick, choking smoke threatened livelihoods as well as some of Seattle’s favorite recreational areas in Methow Valley towns.

It could have been a “poster for what climate change has done to fire seasons,” he said. “It takes them from seasons and turns them into fire years.”