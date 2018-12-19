The tornado emerged from a heap of black clouds around 6 p.m. on Sept. 28, 1962, and struck the View Ridge neighborhood in northeast Seattle before crossing Lake Washington and plowing into the Eastside.

While tornadoes like the one that ripped through Port Orchard Tuesday are rare, they aren’t unprecedented in Western Washington. The first tornado in the region recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was in Seattle in 1962.

Among the victims: a young Bill Gates.

Meteorologists weren’t expecting that tornado, either. It emerged from a heap of black clouds around 6 p.m. on Sept. 28, 1962, as children watched TV, parents changed diapers and Seattle residents prepared dinner, according to Seattle Times archives. The tornado struck the View Ridge neighborhood in northeast Seattle before crossing Lake Washington and hitting the Eastside.

A University of Washington professor of meteorology estimated at the time that wind speed got up to 100 mph.

In View Ridge, the tornado uprooted trees, smashed car windows and ripped the roofs and porches off homes. It threw a 30-foot tree into a swimming pool and even lifted an 11-year-old boy a foot and a half into the air, the newspaper reported.

One of the tornado’s victims was the young Gates, who was 6 at the time and concerned about his bicycle, according to Times archives. Luckily for the boy who would grow up to co-found Microsoft, his bicycle was unharmed.

Unfortunately for his parents, the tornado threw their carport over their home, which tore off parts of the roof and cracked walls inside the house before smashing into a neighbor’s property. Police estimated damage at around $3,000 — the equivalent of around $25,000 now.

The tornado then went through the Sand Point Naval Air Station (now Magnuson Park), before making its way across Lake Washington, pulling up water as it went. At first, some Eastside residents thought the approaching tornado was fog.

“My son and I jumped back from the window as trees started flying. Glass was shattered. In a moment it was over,” Eastside resident D.O. Smith told The Times. “We went outside and looked, and our porch was gone.”

Meanwhile, next door children were home alone with a baby-sitter. Their parents had left just 10 minutes before the tornado struck, the newspaper reported. The children were excited and climbed over fallen trees.

“Wait till Mommy and Daddy see this! Won’t they be surprised?” one child said.

The tornado then continued into the Juanita area, where one service-station operator said she saw trees flying in the air “like matchsticks” before the twister dissipated in Snohomish County.

No injuries were reported, but overall damage was estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, according to a Seattle Times article from the day after the tornado. The paper that day also had an article that declared: “Don’t build a storm cellar yet!” At the time, weather experts said the odds were one in several thousand that another tornado would strike Seattle again.