Are you a longtime P-Patch gardener? Have fond memories from Seattle’s community gardens? Maybe both?

Let us know!

As Seattle’s P-Patch program celebrates its 50th anniversary, we want to hear from gardeners all over the city about their experiences growing food, volunteering and perhaps introducing other family members into the routine.

Comment below or use the form to submit as many memories as you like by Sunday, and they might be included in a future story.