Spurred on by bicycle fever during COVID-19 lockdowns, more Seattleites are riding bikes than ever before. But that doesn’t mean longstanding tensions between cyclists and drivers have eased.

In Seattle, 33% of people under 35 years old and 25% overall reported biking more since the pandemic began, according to a new poll of Seattle and Portland residents.

But with more bicyclists on the road, the struggle to share it remains real, the PEMCO Insurance survey found.

The survey, conducted by FBK Research of Seattle, asked 578 Washington and 427 Oregon residents about driving habits and attitudes. It included supplemental interviews with residents of the Seattle metro area, including King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

Among all Northwest bicyclists, about three-quarters (74%) consider themselves to have beginner or intermediate cycling skills, with only 24% self-identifying as advanced.

Northwest residents were also asked how well they believe cyclists and drivers share the road. In Seattle, about 52% of respondents said drivers and cyclists do a “fair” or “poor” job of sharing the road, down slightly from about 57% who thought so in 2019. In Portland, about 59% of respondents thought drivers and cyclists did a fair or poor job of sharing the road in 2021.

Advertising

“The battle for road supremacy between those on two and four wheels has been going on in the Northwest for years,” said PEMCO spokesperson Derek Wing. “It’s not surprising to see more than half the people polled say cyclists and drivers do a ‘fair’ or ‘poor’ job of sharing the streets, likely referring to the group they’re not part of.”

The majority of cyclists — 63% in Seattle and 77% in Portland — say they’re only somewhat or not at all comfortable sharing the road with vehicles, other cyclists and e-bikes.

Overall, cyclists seem to have a better impression of drivers’ ability to follow standard traffic rules, with half of the cyclists reporting that most or all drivers follow traffic rules. Only 42% of drivers think that most or all cyclists do. In fact, almost a quarter of Northwest drivers (19%) go so far as to say only a few or no cyclists follow the rules of the road when on their bikes, the survey found.

Regardless of Northwesterners’ comfort level on two wheels or four, here are a few rules and tips for sharing the road: