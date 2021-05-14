Spurred on by bicycle fever during COVID-19 lockdowns, more Seattleites are riding bikes than ever before. But that doesn’t mean longstanding tensions between cyclists and drivers have eased.

In Seattle, 33% of people under 35 years old and 25% overall reported biking more since the pandemic began, according to a new poll of Seattle and Portland residents.

But with more bicyclists on the road, the struggle to share it remains real, the PEMCO Insurance survey found.

The survey, conducted by FBK Research of Seattle, asked 578 Washington and 427 Oregon residents about driving habits and attitudes. It included supplemental interviews with residents of the Seattle metro area, including King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

Among all Northwest bicyclists, about three-quarters (74%) consider themselves to have beginner or intermediate cycling skills, with only 24% self-identifying as advanced.

The majority of cyclists — 63% in Seattle and 77% in Portland — say they’re only somewhat or not at all comfortable sharing the road with vehicles, other cyclists and e-bikes.

“The battle for road supremacy between those on two and four wheels has been going on in the Northwest for years,” said PEMCO spokesperson Derek Wing.

Overall, cyclists seem to have a better impression of drivers’ ability to follow standard traffic rules, with half of the cyclists reporting that most or all drivers follow traffic rules. Only 42% of drivers think that most or all cyclists do. In fact, almost a quarter of Northwest drivers (19%) go so far as to say only a few or no cyclists follow the rules of the road when on their bikes, the survey found.

Regardless of Northwesterners’ comfort level on two wheels or four, here are a few rules and tips for sharing the road: