Spurred on by bicycle fever during COVID-19 lockdowns, more Seattleites are riding bikes than ever before. But that doesn’t mean longstanding tensions between cyclists and drivers have eased.
In Seattle, 33% of people under 35 years old and 25% overall reported biking more since the pandemic began, according to a new poll of Seattle and Portland residents.
But with more bicyclists on the road, the struggle to share it remains real, the PEMCO Insurance survey found.
The survey, conducted by FBK Research of Seattle, asked 578 Washington and 427 Oregon residents about driving habits and attitudes. It included supplemental interviews with residents of the Seattle metro area, including King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.
Among all Northwest bicyclists, about three-quarters (74%) consider themselves to have beginner or intermediate cycling skills, with only 24% self-identifying as advanced.
The majority of cyclists — 63% in Seattle and 77% in Portland — say they’re only somewhat or not at all comfortable sharing the road with vehicles, other cyclists and e-bikes.
“The battle for road supremacy between those on two and four wheels has been going on in the Northwest for years,” said PEMCO spokesperson Derek Wing.
Overall, cyclists seem to have a better impression of drivers’ ability to follow standard traffic rules, with half of the cyclists reporting that most or all drivers follow traffic rules. Only 42% of drivers think that most or all cyclists do. In fact, almost a quarter of Northwest drivers (19%) go so far as to say only a few or no cyclists follow the rules of the road when on their bikes, the survey found.
Regardless of Northwesterners’ comfort level on two wheels or four, here are a few rules and tips for sharing the road:
- Bicyclists in traffic lanes must follow traffic laws and rules of the road.
- Keep adequate distance between drivers and cyclists; many recommend maintaining at least 3 feet of space.
- Bicyclists should signal their intentions with their hands to alert drivers.
- Drivers should avoid distracted driving at all costs.
- When biking in the rain, avoid slippery surfaces like metal or road paint.
- Check your blind spots for cyclists if you’re turning, especially if you’re making a right-hand turn.
- If you’re biking, always wear a helmet and check your bike for safety hazards before starting your ride.
- At night, both vehicles and cyclists should use lights to alert others of their presence.
