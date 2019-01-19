The Womxn's March is one of three taking place in Seattle this weekend, the result of ongoing tension and questions, locally and at the national level, over the event's inclusivity.

After crowds that broke records two years ago, Saturday’s Seattle Womxn’s March drew a noticeably smaller number of participants Saturday amid growing tension over divisions within the movement that launched in the wake of Donald Trump’s election in 2017.

As they did last year, people gathered at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill before beginning the 2 1/2-mile march to Seattle Center. But police estimates so far put the number of participants at 4,000 to 5,000 people. Last year, police estimated the crowd was in the tens of thousands. In the inaugural 2017 women’s march, more than 100,000 protesters marched, the largest such demonstration in Seattle history.

Organizers weren’t immediately available to confirm crowd estimates.

The Womxn’s March is one of three taking place in Seattle this weekend, the result of ongoing tension and questions, locally and at the national level, over the event’s inclusivity. The organization behind the national women’s march movement has splintered following controversy over the association of some organizers with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, known for his anti-Semitic remarks and views.

That prompted a local group called Be the Change Network to hold its own event, called Women’s March 3.0 – on Sunday, so as not to conflict with the Jewish sabbath on Saturday. That event starts at 10 a.m. at Westlake Park.

A third group, Seattle Women’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women March, is holding a simultaneous event Sunday morning, at Occidental Square. That event is meant to highlight a lack of accountability and data surrounding the disappearance of Native American women and girls. Last year, the Seattle-based Urban Indian Health Institute identified at least 506 cases of missing or murdered indigenous women and girls in cities across the country since 1943. Seattle had the most cases. Last year, indigenous women led the city’s main women’s march.

Monday is also the federal Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday. The organizers of Saturday’s Womxn’s March are partnering with Seattle’s MLK Jr. Organizing Coalition on events Monday.

At marches around the country Saturday, crowds were strong, but down from previous years.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who participated in Saturday’s march, said she had reached out to people associated with the various weekend events. She said she believed there was “actually a lot of goodwill and that people will come together.”

“I don’t think we should look at these events as necessarily separate. I believe the more marches the better,” Durkan said. “Obviously, we want there to be inclusivity, equality and people centered on coming together. But I really understand the reasons why in Seattle people felt that they wanted to have separate marches and also at the national level.”

She added that she had reached out to the Jewish community surrounding the weekend’s events and called on people to remember the deadly shooting last October at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, which killed 11 people.

“We’ve got to make very clear that we stand against anti-semitism. We saw what happened at the Tree of Life synagogue,” Durkan said, recalling how Seattle came together to honor the shooting’s victims. “I think it’s really important for us to show that we still stand together.”

Bellevue High School senior Deborah Kwon, 17, came alone to Saturday’s march. Kwon said she was concerned, because of what she’d heard about connections between national organizers and anti-Semitic sentiments.

But after researching the Seattle march and seeing organizers’ statement denouncing those beliefs, she decided to participate after all.

“I support all women in the fight for gender equality, whether they are Jewish, black, Asian, indigenous, disabled or poor,” said Kwon, who said she started a student magazine two years ago as a platform for her classmates to write about social issues and political topics.

Seattle attorney Claudia Augustine, 44, marched Saturday with her daughter Lena, 14, the mother’s third year participating in the event. She was gratified to see so many women recently elected to higher office, following the launch of the women’s march two years ago. Her participation prompted her to become more politically active. Since 2017, she calls and emails senators and members of Congress every morning.

But she also fears people are growing apathetic and weary.

“Sometimes it feels like not enough has changed.” Augustine said.

As far as accusations of anti-Semitism, she said she’s focused more on what’s happening in Seattle and not on squabbles at the national level.

“Divisiveness is not what we need,” Augustine said. “Inclusivity is the goal.”