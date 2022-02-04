A Seattle woman was identified as the passenger who was killed Wednesday after a man opened fire inside a Greyhound bus in Northern California, wounding four others.

The Butte County Sheriff Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim as Karin Dalton, 43, in a news release Friday. She was among five people shot when the suspect, a 21-year-old man from Sacramento, allegedly fired at passengers of the Los Angeles-bound bus as it stopped at a convenience store in Oroville, authorities said.

Butte County Sheriff Kony Honea on Thursday said two victims remained hospitalized in critical condition: a 25-year-old pregnant woman, and a 32-year-old man who underwent surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, The Sacramento Bee reported.

An 11-year-old girl was listed in stable condition at a hospital, and a 38-year-old man was expected to be released with minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday, naked, inside a Walmart where he got into a fight after he fled the bus, authorities said. He started shooting at passengers as they exited the bus after it stopped about 65 miles north of Sacramento, Honea said Thursday.

Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 p.m. that someone was shooting inside a bus. Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus and detectives later recovered the weapon at a nearby construction site, Honea said.

Shortly before the shooting, the suspect, who had boarded the bus in Redding, told passengers that Los Angeles was a dangerous city, and revealed a firearm he was carrying, Honea said.

The man got agitated and accused a passenger of being an undercover law enforcement officer, the sheriff said. After the shooting, he ran to a Walmart about a half-mile away and got into a fight with a customer, authorities said. The fight was broken up and the suspect walked away and took off his clothes. He was taken into custody shortly after, Honea said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Friday.

The Associated Press and The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.