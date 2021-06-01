It’s summer! Meteorological summer, that is, and it’s going to be a warm start with most of the Puget Sound area expected to hit high temperatures of 84 or 85 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

But things will turn cooler quickly on Thursday when marine air arrives, dropping temperatures by 10 degrees or so, said meteorologist Dana Felton. Friday will be cooler still, he said, and by the weekend, the rain will return.

“This little hot spell will be short-lived,” he said.

Colorful sunrise to start meteorological summer ( June 1 to Aug 31 ). It was a dry meteorological spring ( Mar 1 to May 31 ) in the area w/most places in the top 5 driest.

Seattle 4.76" (4th)

Olympia 5.74" (5th)

Bellingham 4.09" (2nd)

Quillayute 14.19" & Hoquiam 8.84"(3rd). #wawx pic.twitter.com/4zl75KDLcZ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 1, 2021

On Monday, the high temperature in Seattle was 80 degrees, said Felton.

It was the warmest Memorial Day in 26 years, according to the Seattle Weather Blog.