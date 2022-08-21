The respite from the summer heat won’t last long. Temperatures approaching 80 degrees on Monday and Tuesday is about as good as it gets this week.

Another round of hot days is expected to blanket the Seattle area after that. Daytime temperatures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are forecast to hit a high of 88 on Wednesday, and 91 on Thursday.

The region will probably cool down over the weekend, with a very slight chance of precipitation by Saturday, according to Reid Wolcott, the National Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist.

But that break may be short-lived, Wolcott said.

“We have a 50% chance of us ramping back up into another heat event either Sunday or Monday” of next week, he said.

Here it is, the latest HeatRisk forecast for Wednesday (THU is very similar). Temperatures (away from the coast) will range from the mid-80s to mid-90s posing a widespread moderate HeatRisk and isolated areas of high HeatRisk. #wawx pic.twitter.com/1nENCS2FsV — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 20, 2022

The odds of getting temperatures up to the mid-90s or even 100s is “now getting less and less” because the days are getting shorter, according to Wolcott.

Still, the Seattle area has about a 70% chance of seeing above normal temperatures through at least Sept. 3.

As Wolcott put it, “We’re not necessarily out of the woods for risk of heat.”