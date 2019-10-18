Seattle authorities have decided the city should build a new fire station in Northgate to replace an existing station where worries have long been raised about unhealthy conditions.

Mayor Jenny Durkan’s administration announced the decision Friday to build a new Station 31 at a different site in the same neighborhood. Representatives said various problems with the outdated building, including but not exclusively related to mold, mean building a new station will be a better use of taxpayer dollars than trying to renovate the existing Station 31.

Station 31 was built in the 1970s and renovated in the early 2000s. The representatives said they couldn’t immediately say how much the new station may cost nor when construction may start.

Firefighters assigned to Station 31 have been working out of other North Seattle stations since June. Durkan and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins relocated them at that time in response to environmental testing undertaken by the union that represents firefighters, Local 27.

Though the city had tested Station 31 in the past and had cleared the structure for use, firefighters have repeatedly expressed concerns about the building they refer to as “Cancer House,” because many who have worked there have been diagnosed with cancer.

Initial results from Local 27’s testing indicated there were mycotoxins, a byproduct of some molds, in the building. Subsequent testing by the city has also turned up mycotoxins, though representatives said Friday they don’t know whether those have caused cancer at Station 31.

The city is partnering with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to investigate whether Station 31 firefighters have been diagnosed with cancer at higher rates than those elsewhere.

In addition to concerns about cancer, the existing Station 31 is too small to adequately serve a growing part of Seattle, Scoggins said. Many apartment buildings have been added in the area, Northgate Mall is slated for redevelopment and a Northgate light-rail station is scheduled to open in 2021.

The Durkan administration plans to move Station 31’s firefighters into tents and trailers at a temporary site in their service area while their new structure is built rather than keep them housed at other stations, representative said. Response times have slowed in the service area since the Station 31 firefighters were relocated across North Seattle, Crosscut has reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.