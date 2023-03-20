Happy first day of spring, Seattle!

Although it’s a bit damp out there, you can add some sunshine to your day in the form of bright yellow, orange and white flowers at Pike Place Market’s 26th annual Daffodil Day.

On Monday, the market is celebrating the first day of spring by providing free daffodils to visitors from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. while supplies last.

Visitors will get to choose from a variety of daffodil species, learn about the local farmers who grow them and take a photo in front of market artist Sally Simmons’ enchanting backdrop.

All flowers sold at the Pike Place Market are grown within 100 miles of Seattle and sourced from multi-generational family-run farms, according to the market.

This year’s daffodils are grown at Blong’s Garden in Fall City, Neng Garden in Snohomish County, Nguyen Family Farm in Carnation and Fall City and Shong Chao’s Farm in Fall City. These farms have been selling flowers at Pike Place Market for more than 30 years, according to the market.