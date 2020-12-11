Looks like we might get some clear skies, Seattle and friends, and with it a chance to see the great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn as they draw close enough over the next 10 days, eventually converging to look like one big star.

The so-called “Christmas star” should be visible in the southwest sky about 45 minutes after dark, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Jupiter and Saturn will be closest this year on Dec. 21.

The phenomenon is not so rare; it happens every 20 years but this one will be the closest observable conjunction of our solar system’s giants since 1226, according to EarthSky.

With improving weather this evening, there’s a chance to get a glimpse of Saturn &Jupiter as they approach their conjunction in just 10 days. This evening, they’ll be about 1 degree apart in the southwest sky. It should be dark enough to see them within 45 mins of sunset. #wawx pic.twitter.com/vdSBZMQcr6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 11, 2020

Weather service meteorologist Maddie Kristell said Friday night and Saturday morning are probably going to be the best window for any peek at the weekend’s celestial events.

Things will start to dry out in the Puget Sound area on Friday and by the evening, the skies could be clear.

The next rain, which is expected to arrive early Sunday morning and last through Monday, may be preceded by some high-level clouds that could limit Saturday night’s skywatching, she said.

“This is probably going to be the best night,” she said.

Although the peak of the annual Geminid meteor shower — typically the best shooting star gallery of the year — will be on Dec. 13 and 14 (very early Sunday morning), a worthwhile show may be visible around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

We experience the Geminid shower when the Earth passes through the trails of dust left by the parent asteroid, 3200 Phaethon, according to NASA.

And, heck, if you want to just make a whole night of it, you can stay up till after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and look to the southwest sky to see Venus nestled up to a sliver of the crescent moon.