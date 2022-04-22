When it rains, it pours and when it’s beautiful, it’s all rainbows and unicorns.

OK. Maybe not unicorns, but Seattle-area residents definitely got the double rainbow treatment Thursday evening.

And the pictures shared on Twitter are spectacular.

Here’s a smattering of some highlights. (And also spend an extra minute to enjoy the ones featuring the Space Needle, as it’s our iconic landmark’s 60th birthday.)

Happy birthday, @space_needle! 🥳 There's something very special about the sound of rain and the sight of a magnificent rainbow across our beautiful city. 🌈 Can you spot the @AlaskaAir plane? ✈️ #rainbow #Seattle #goldenhour #SpaceNeedle60 pic.twitter.com/joN7nm8PS9 — Alex Hoffman (@alexrhoffman) April 22, 2022

I know that people joke that I take too many rainbow and Space Needle pictures, but here I am YET again during our pink sunset with ANOTHER RAINBOW. pic.twitter.com/DQIFSxLjkM — Daniel Myungkyu Kim | 김명규 (@dkimreports) April 22, 2022

Happy birthday @space_needle !!! Thank you for all the wonderful photo ops over the years 😊 #SpaceNeedle60 pic.twitter.com/DHswqmEZDf — Sigma Sreedharan (She/Her) | Seattle (@sigmas) April 22, 2022

Went to the roof for the golden hues, stayed for the rainbow. We are very much so enjoying the colorful skies! #wawx pic.twitter.com/eoxMRTNQmc — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 22, 2022

Evening showers with clearing to the west equals rainbows. Pictures from Mountlake Terrace, West Seattle and Madison Park ( with raindrops on the lens ). Hope you all got to see one ( or more ) this evening. #rainbows #wawx pic.twitter.com/pmzuVSudi0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 22, 2022