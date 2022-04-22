When it rains, it pours and when it’s beautiful, it’s all rainbows and unicorns.
OK. Maybe not unicorns, but Seattle-area residents definitely got the double rainbow treatment Thursday evening.
And the pictures shared on Twitter are spectacular.
Here’s a smattering of some highlights. (And also spend an extra minute to enjoy the ones featuring the Space Needle, as it’s our iconic landmark’s 60th birthday.)
