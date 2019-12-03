Scott Clayton’s got a problem with a study released earlier this year naming Seattle one of the nation’s top 10 cities for football fans.

His issue?

Seattle is ranked only 10th.

“We should be higher,” said the Belfair resident, who was decked out in his blue and green glory early Tuesday morning after a thrilling Seahawks victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. “It’s been an exciting year. We’ve had a taste of what it’s like to win a Super Bowl once — should be twice — and this year has the potential to be another. And CenturyLink (Field) is known as one of the loudest (stadiums).”

WalletHub ranked 240 cities that have at least one college or NFL football team using data across 21 key metrics, including the results of previous studies that looked at factors such as the number of championship and division wins, average ticket prices, the accessibility of stadiums and fan engagement based on Twitter followings.

According to the study, which was released in January, Seattle then ranked sixth in performance among the 32 NFL teams, and fifth in game attendance, but Seahawks fans were ranked as being only the 10th most engaged NFL fans. The top five were Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Boston, New Orleans and Oakland, WalletHub decreed.

And that’s where they’re wrong, said Clayton, especially with the season we’re having.

“We should, at least, be in the top five,” he said.