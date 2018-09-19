The university says it will become the first among the nation's 28 Jesuit universities to divest its endowment from fossil fuels.

Seattle University says it will become the first university in Washington state, and the first Jesuit school in the nation, to divest its endowment from fossil fuels over the next five years.

The action means that by 2023, Seattle University will no longer invest any of its $230 million endowment in the funds and securities of fossil-fuel companies. The university estimates that 6.7 percent, or $13.6 million, of its endowment has “exposure to securities of fossil-fuel companies, as defined by ownership of fossil-fuel reserves.”

The university will work to achieve a 50 percent reduction by Dec. 31, 2020, and be fully divested by June 30, 2023.

“The moral imperative for action is clear,” said Seattle U President Stephen Sundborg in an announcement. “By taking this step we are acting boldly and making an important statement … We join with others also at the forefront of the growing divestment movement and hope our action encourages more to do the same.”

In his statement, Sundborg praised student leaders for bringing the issue to the forefront, and said that as a Jesuit and Catholic university, Seattle U has “a special obligation to address the unfolding climate change crisis.” He quoted Pope Frances, who asked, “What kind of world do we want to leave to those who come after us, to children who are now growing up.”

The decision was made by the university’s Board of Trustees last week. Many other student environmental groups across the state have asked their universities to divest. The idea hearkens back to the 1980s, when widespread divestment by universities in South African companies was one of many forces that helped end that country’s system of apartheid.

In 2015, the University of Washington divested its endowment from coal, which amounted to less than 1 percent of all investments. At the time, the UW’s Board of Regents approved a resolution saying they did not recommend ending investments in other fossil fuels like oil and gas because that would have a larger negative impact on the school’s endowment.

Earlier this year, Sierra, the Sierra Club’s national magazine, ranked Seattle U the 8th-greenest school in the nation for its commitment to environmental issues.