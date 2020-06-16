Dozens of Seattle Department of Transportation workers spent Tuesday morning putting up new barriers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest/Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone that will shrink the area’s footprint in an effort improve local and emergency vehicle access.

The area, around Cal Anderson Park, has been occupied by protesters for days after demonstrations, spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25, swept through Seattle neighborhoods.

“The City is committed to maintaining space for community to come to together, protest and exercise their first amendment rights,” Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office wrote in a blog post Tuesday. “Minor changes to the protest zone will implement safer and sturdier barriers to protect individuals in this area, allow traffic to move throughout the Capitol Hill neighborhood, ease access for residents of apartment building in the surrounding areas, and help local businesses manage deliveries and logistics.”

New barriers were being installed around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct, which has been boarded up after being the site of nearly two weeks of often hostile standoffs between police and protesters. Police Chief Carmen Best said Monday the department is looking to city officials to negotiate with CHOP leaders about returning the building to police.

“We’re just trying to get some emergency vehicle access,” said Seattle Fire Assistant Chief Willie Barrington. “It’s fluid, it’s dynamic.”

Barriers running down the middle of Pine Street and 12th Avenue will allow for one-way car access on the two blocks bordering the precinct. The changes also will clear access to an alley that runs behind the East Precinct building.

“The Seattle Police Department will dispatch to respond to significant life-safety issues in the area,” the mayor’s office wrote. Life-safety issues include assaults, fires, active shooters and medical issues, the mayor’s office said.

Transportation Director Sam Zimbabwe said his department tried to work with organizers as the city planned new barriers.

“There’s still a lot of concerns about what this is and how this operates,” Zimbabwe said. “There’s a lot of complicated demands.”

Tuesday morning, CHOP/CHAZ was calm, as protesters continued to offer free groceries at the “No Cop Co-op” and tend to the new gardens planted north of the park’s ballfields.

A man who gave his name as Cove, who’s been protesting and doing volunteer security in the area since the demonstrations began, said he was pleased with the changes.

He said the concrete barriers ⚊ crowned with plywood to be painted by protesters ⚊ were safer than the makeshift structures that have blocked off streets to date and offered more protection from cars that may seek to drive through the area.

“The conversation between us and the city has been, ‘We want to support you, but at the same time it has to be safe,'” he said. “We think it’s going to increase the safety aspect.”