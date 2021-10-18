Just hours before the deadline, the city of Seattle reported Monday morning that 99% of its employees are in compliance with the mayor’s vaccine mandate.

By 11:59 p.m. Monday, all Seattle city employees have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, per an August order by Mayor Jenny Durkan. As of Monday morning, 94% of the city’s 11,000 employees had been vaccinated and an additional 5% have filed paperwork to be exempted from the order. The remaining 150, or about 1%, had not yet complied.

At a news conference Monday, Durkan said she was “so proud” of the compliance numbers, and made a last minute plea to those who hadn’t filed paperwork.

Asked what would happen to those out of compliance at midnight, Durkan put the onus on employees to make the choice about maintaining their jobs.

“If people make the choice that they don’t want to keep their jobs because they don’t want to be vaccinated, they will have that choice,” she added. “I hope they don’t make it.”

Durkan also said the city would work with those employees who make an effort to comply.

“At 12:01, if they’re not vaccinated, it depends on whether there’s an exemption process or whether they just haven’t filed their paperwork,” she said. “Everyone has to be vaccinated, but we will try to provide a last chance for every city employee who has not complied with this. Our goal here is not to lose employees. Our goal is to get everybody vaccinated.”

In the Seattle Police Department, over 350 officers had not yet submitted proof of vaccination at the beginning of the month, causing concern about police staffing. But as of Monday morning, 91% of department employees and 90% of sworn personnel had been vaccinated. An additional 7% of department employees and 8% of sworn employees had filed for exemptions, according to information provided by Stephanie Formas, Durkan’s chief of staff.

The remaining 2% of the department — or 24 employees — had not submitted, as of the late morning update.

Citing interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, Durkan said she does not anticipate significant effects to the city’s first response.

“We’re down to just a couple dozen who haven’t put in their paperwork, and if the trend lines are the same, many of them have already been vaccinated and just haven’t put it in,” Durkan said. “But Chief Diaz feels very secure — and I have Chief Scoggins here as well — that if someone calls 911, there will not be significant impacts on the response in either fire or police.”

In the Seattle Fire Department, 93% of employees were vaccinated Monday morning and 6% had filed for exemptions. In addition, 16 employees, or about 1% of the department, had not complied.

Neither Durkan nor Scoggins could immediately share how many of those who filed for exemptions from the mandate had received an exemption and how many were pending.

This is a developing story. Come back to seattletimes.com for updates.

