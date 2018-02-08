The city of Seattle will ask Municipal Court to vacate convictions and dismiss charges for misdemeanor marijuana possession prosecuted before pot was legalized statewide.

Seattle will be moving to vacate misdemeanor marijuana-possession convictions prosecuted by the city before pot was legalized in Washington in 2012.

In a news statement early Thursday, Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office said City Attorney Pete Holmes would be asking Seattle Municipal Court to vacate convictions and dismiss charges for misdemeanor marijuana possession prosecuted before pot was legalized statewide.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday how many convictions could be vacated.

“I saw firsthand the ‘war on drugs,’ including its devastating impacts on people, especially people of color and their families,” Durkan, a former U.S. attorney, wrote in a guest editorial for The Stranger published Thursday morning. “People’s lives were ruined for misdemeanor marijuana offenses. Too many here in our community faced huge legal bills and fines, or had a harder time getting loans, apartments, and good-paying jobs.”

Durkan and Holmes planned a 10 a.m. news conference at Rainier Community Center in South Seattle.

Seattle voters in 2003 approved a ballot measure making the investigation, arrest and prosecution of marijuana offenses, in which the pot was intended for adult personal use, the city’s lowest law-enforcement priority.

In 2010, soon after he was elected, Holmes dismissed all of the city’s marijuana-possession cases and said his office would no longer prosecute such cases.

According to Thursday’s news statement, the action by Durkan and Holmes will help “bring restorative justice for the communities who have been disproportionately targeted by the criminal justice system and furthers the city’s commitment to eliminate racial disparities.”

The state law legalizing the possession and recreational use of marijuana for adults ages 21 years or older was passed in 2012.

“Marijuana possession arrests in Washington rose sharply in the 25-year period from 4,000 in 1986 to 11,000 in 2010, totaling 240,000 arrests, according to the Drug Policy Alliance,” the mayor’s office statement says. “In Washington state, African Americans were arrested at 2.9 times the rate of whites. Latinos and Native Americans were arrested at 1.6 times the rate of whites.”

Between 2000 and 2010 alone, more than 129,000 Washingtonians were arrested for simple possession of marijuana. That enforcement cost an estimated $211 million, and its targets were disproportionately of darker skin, according to a 2014 Seattle Times column by Jonathan Martin.

The move by Seattle follows an announcement last week by San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón, who said he would dismiss 3,038 misdemeanor marijuana charges and would also consider reducing an additional 4,900 felony marijuana charges.