The city is coming to collect.

Seattle Municipal Court is set to resume charging late fees beginning Jan. 30. The fees for past-due tickets were suspended early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 350,000 unpaid parking, red light camera and traffic tickets will be impacted if they remain unpaid, said Deputy Court Administrator Gary Ireland in a news release.

To avoid a late fee, drivers have until Jan. 30 to pay overdue tickets, apply for the court’s payment or community service options or schedule a hearing to dispute a ticket. More information on these options is available at st.news/ticketresponseoptions

In addition to suspending the default penalty fee for past-due tickets, the court also stopped referring tickets to collections in the pandemic-induced grace period. Late fees include $25 penalties on parking and camera tickets and $52 penalties for traffic violations, according to the court.

Lost parking or camera tickets can be found using the court’s online portal and a license plate number. Lost traffic tickets can also be found on the online portal with a name.

Tickets can be paid online, by mail, in person at Seattle Municipal Court at 600 Fifth Avenue or at a neighborhood customer service center. People with questions can call the court’s customer service team at 206-684-5600.